 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goodwater woman charged in connection with credit union theft

A Goodwater woman out on bond for first degree theft of property has been arrested in connection with theft of property in the second degree in an unrelated case.

HAYLEE FLYNN

Haylee Amelia Livingston Flynn

Haylee Amelia Livingston Flynn, 29, was arrested and charged with second degree theft by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she posted a $7,500 bond and was released the same day.