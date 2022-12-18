Goodwater woman charged in connection with credit union theft

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
A Goodwater woman out on bond for first degree theft of property has been arrested in connection with theft of property in the second degree in an unrelated case.
Haylee Amelia Livingston Flynn, 29, was arrested and charged with second degree theft by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she posted a $7,500 bond and was released the same day.
According to Captain Mike Jones, Flynn’s most recent arrest stemmed from an incident in February. After obtaining financial information from an acquaintance, Flynn allegedly went to the Sycamore Federal Credit Union and transferred $1,800 from the acquaintance’s account into her own, then withdrew most of that amount. Jones said the credit union learned the following day that there was not enough money in the account that the funds were transferred from to cover the costs. When Flynn was contacted by the credit union, she said she intended to return the money but failed to ever do so.
Flynn was also arrested by Sylacauga Police Oct. 6 on a warrant for theft of property in the first degree. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Flynn was released on a $15,000 bond the day after she was arrested.
Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said Flynn was an employee at the Friendly Corner convenience store in Sylacauga.
According to court records, she was charged with stealing upward of $2,500 worth of cash, beer, cigarettes and miscellaneous items between March 23 and March 26.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Theft of property in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.