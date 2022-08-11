Goodwater woman accused of stealing family friend's checks, using them to open account

A Goodwater woman has been charged with felony theft in Talladega. She is accused of stealing more than $3,000 from a family friend.
Morgan Connell Tice, 27, was arrested on a warrant for theft of property in the first degree in Shelby County, and is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a bond of $15,000. According to jail records, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office also had warrants on her for bad checks.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, in December of last year Tice allegedly stole checks from a family friend and then used them to open a fake account at America’s First Credit Union in Talladega. She then used the bogus account to withdraw a total of $3,060.
Theft of property in the first degree is defined as taking $2,500 or more.
It is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.