Goodwater woman accused of stealing family friend's checks, using them to open account

Morgan Connell Tice

A Goodwater woman has been charged with felony theft in Talladega. She is accused of stealing more than $3,000 from a family friend.

Morgan Connell Tice, 27, was arrested on a warrant for theft of property in the first degree in Shelby County, and is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a bond of $15,000. According to jail records, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office also had warrants on her for bad checks.