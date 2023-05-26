Goodwater man charged with possession offense — again

A Goodwater man has been arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute — while out on bond for the same charge.
Colton Reed Jackson, 28, was arrested by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of eight to 28 grams of meth as well as possession of Suboxone, Xanax, Vyvanse, marijuana and scales, plus reckless endangerment and attempting to elude in January on U.S. 280.
He was arrested on those charges in February and was able to post bond at some point, according to court records.
He was stopped a second time last month, on Spring Valley Road in Sylacauga, again with eight to 28 grams of meth, marijuana and syringes. He was arrested on the second possession with intent, and had his bond revoked on the earlier charges this week.
Suboxone is a painkiller that is most commonly prescribed to ease withdrawal symptoms of other opioids or opiates.
Vyvanse is a stimulant most commonly used to treat attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder and some eating disorders.
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia are misdemeanors.