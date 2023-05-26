 Skip to main content
Goodwater man charged with possession offense — again

A Goodwater man has been arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute — while out on bond for the same charge.

Colton Reed Jackson, 28, was arrested by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of eight to 28 grams of meth as well as possession of Suboxone, Xanax, Vyvanse, marijuana and scales, plus reckless endangerment and attempting to elude in January on U.S. 280. 