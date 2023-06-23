Golf tournament to benefit nonprofit

SYLACAUGA — A golf tournament at Sylacauga Country Club next month will benefit a local nonprofit, SAFE.
Mulligan Church is sponsoring the tournament, which begins at 10 in the morning on Saturday, July 29.
The proceeds from the event and any additional donations will go to Sylacauga Alliance For Family Enhancement. SAFE helps provide meaningful opportunities for families, to contribute to the growth of the community and to promote community cohesion.
“We wanted to help them because of what they do for the community,” Mulligan pastor Dr. Thomas Muhomba said of SAFE. “We want to help this organization as they help people, because that is everything we stand for at Mulligan Church,” Muhomba said.
There are four sponsorship opportunities available for participants to choose when entering the tournament. One may enter with a team or enter individually. The platinum sponsorship includes eight players, a tee sign, cart fees, lunch and range balls for $1,250. The gold sponsorship includes four players, a tee sign, cart fees, and range balls for $950. The silver sponsorship includes two players, a tee sign, cart fees, lunch and range balls for $450.
“This organization is so amazing we do not mind giving them 100 percent of everything that we make,” Muhomba said.
To get started in the registration process, a potential player should text or phone Muhomba at 859-699-2259. He said that upon inquiry, he will send more information on the next steps to register for the event.