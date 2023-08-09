 Skip to main content
Golf course acreage ready for development

Golf houses

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, Combined Construction Services CEO James Nash, and company vice president Steven Costello are shown at Timber Ridge, soon to the site of 200 new homes on the former golf course. There will be a ribbon cutting and town hall meeting at the site on Friday,

 submitted image

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and town hall meeting will be held Friday in the Timber Ridge community, where plans are underway to develop 200 new homes. The ribbon cutting will begin at 11 a.m. and the town hall will begin at 1 p.m. Both events will be held in the clubhouse at 101 Ironaton Road in Talladega, and both events are open to the public.

The developers plan to begin with homes that are 1,000 square feet or less during the first phase of construction.