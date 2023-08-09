Golf course acreage ready for development

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and town hall meeting will be held Friday in the Timber Ridge community, where plans are underway to develop 200 new homes. The ribbon cutting will begin at 11 a.m. and the town hall will begin at 1 p.m. Both events will be held in the clubhouse at 101 Ironaton Road in Talladega, and both events are open to the public.
The developers plan to begin with homes that are 1,000 square feet or less during the first phase of construction.
At the town hall, attendees will have an opportunity to view floor plans and fixtures, enjoy food and prizes, and learn about pre-sale incentives such as upgraded flooring and lighting. There will also be lenders and real estate agents on hand to help prospective buyers pre-qualify for homes.
“We are excited about developing an inviting, family-oriented community with green spaces, walking trails, and fishing ponds,” said Combined Construction Services CEO James Nash, who has invested in several properties in Talladega and recently cleared approximately 10 acres of blight at a mobile home community at 830 Mountain View Road. “We chose to invest in Talladega because of its people and its tremendous growth potential. I have worked throughout the country and I have never before met people who are so open and welcoming.”
City Manager Seddrick Hill added that the Timber Ridge development, which is located on the former Timber Ridge Golf Course, will create valuable workforce development opportunities, providing job opportunities and hands-on training for students from Central Alabama Community College as well as the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
“Workforce development is a critical issue,” he said. “Our city is poised for growth, and this is a great time to expand housing options for current and future residents.”
“Talladega is on an upward trajectory,” Hill said in a press release. “Over 30 new businesses have opened in the past year. We have demolished 36 abandoned buildings in Knoxville and 15 in Brecon. We launched a paving program and we will soon open a downtown pocket park. In addition, we are a designated Main Street Alabama community.”