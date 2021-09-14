Golf cart flips, three women are hurt

Three women were injured Sunday evening after a golf cart flipped over on them.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Ron McElrath, a 43-year-old was driving a red Yamaha golf cart on Mardisville Road with two passengers who were 55 and 56. At some point, the driver lost control of the vehicle and was thrown out, and the cart turned over on the two passengers.
None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, but all three did sustain injuries and were transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance. Talladega firefighters and Alabama State Troopers also responded.