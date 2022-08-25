Global Safety Professionals plan free community awareness event

Global Safety Professionals LLC will be hosting a free community awareness event on crime prevention and deterrence at the Ritz Theater in Talladega on Sept. 2 from noon to 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
The event is called “Think Before You Shoot.”
According to organizer and Talladega native Tonta Draper, “GSP’s goals are to educate one person, one business and one organization at a time creating safer communities through prevention. This forum will address the needs of the Talladega community concerning crime and violence, and give leaders and citizens an overview on how to mitigate, prevent and deter crime through conflict resolutions.”
Draper added that the event will feature a speaker who has served time in prison for making a bad decision.
“The idea is ‘don’t shoot,’” Draper said.
Free food and drinks will be provided.