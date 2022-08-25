 Skip to main content
Global Safety Professionals plan free community awareness event

Tonta Draper

Tonta Draper is hosting a free event Sept. 2.

Global Safety Professionals LLC will be hosting a free community awareness event on crime prevention and deterrence at the Ritz Theater in Talladega on Sept. 2 from noon to 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

The event is called “Think Before You Shoot.”