Glencoe man arrested in stabbing at New Beginnings still in bars on $100,000 bond

The Glencoe man arrested in connection with the stabbing a fellow patient at New Beginnings Recovery Center in Talladega on Friday remained behind bars, pending a $100,000 bond.
Michael Brian Cosby, 29, had his initial court appearance Tuesday, where he was formally advised of the charges against him and his bond. According to court documents, Cosby said he could not afford an attorney, so Todd Barksdale was appointed to represent him.
The next step in the process will be for Cosby to have a preliminary hearing before District Court Judge Jeb Fannin, which has been set for Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. Fannin will determine if there is enough evidence to turn the case over to a grand jury.
Should the grand jury indict him for murder, the case would then proceed to Talladega County Circuit Court. If convicted of murder, he would face punishment of 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Cosby is accused of killing Joshua Curtis, 38, by stabbing him in the neck with a pocket knife during a group therapy session at the rehabilitation facility where both men were staying. The motive for the killing remained unclear as the investigation continued.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, Cosby was arrested without incident and questioned, but then would not cooperate after the interview, getting into a fight with police officers when they tried to put him in a car to take him to jail.
Faulkner said the officers took Cosby down by force, but during the course of the altercation one officer had his glasses broken and some equipment was damaged. Cosby was also charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief stemming from the property damaged during the altercation with police.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Curtis, Cosby and five or six other people were involved in a group therapy session when Cosby produced a pocket knife and stabbed Curtis in the neck with it. Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Curtis was also a resident of Glencoe, although Thompson said it was not clear if the two men knew each other before arriving at New Beginnings about a week apart. Both men had criminal records and were likely ordered to the rehab facility by a court.
According to his case file, New Beginnings had reported back to the court that Curtis was complying with the terms of the rehabilitation program, had passed his last two drug tests, and had been working steadily at Fiterbuy Inc. There did not seem to be a similar report among Cosby’s court records.