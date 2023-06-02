 Skip to main content
Gillam confirmed on state rehabilitation board

Judith Gillam of Talladega has been confirmed by the Alabama Senate to serve as the District 3 representative for the Alabama Board of Rehabilitation Services. 

The board consists of seven members,  with one from each congressional district. Of these, three members must have a disability, one must be the parent of a child with a disability and three members must  be from business and industry.