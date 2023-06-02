Gillam confirmed on state rehabilitation board

Judith Gillam of Talladega has been confirmed by the Alabama Senate to serve as the District 3 representative for the Alabama Board of Rehabilitation Services.
The board consists of seven members, with one from each congressional district. Of these, three members must have a disability, one must be the parent of a child with a disability and three members must be from business and industry.
Gillam, a native of West Haven, Conn., and a graduate of Gallaudet University, moved to Talladega shortly after marrying her husband. She has served on the accessibility committee planning for deaf students attending the Space Camp in Huntsville, was active in the passage of a bill making American Sign Language a foreign language for credit in Alabama schools, served as a board member of the National Association of the Deaf, and was a Commissioner on Collegiate Interpreter Education.
She currently serves on the Alabama Licensure Board for Interpreters and Transliterators.
She first became familiar with the board and the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services when she met former ADRS State Coordinator of Deaf Services Earl Lindsey while serving as president of the Alabama Association of the Deaf.
“We had a great relationship sharing our views on rehabilitation and its impact,” she said.
She added that she “is always excited to take the lead in efforts that create community inclusion and access for all people … I was surprised and am honored to be asked to serve on the board, especially after learning that I would be the first deaf person ever to serve on it,” she said. “My intention is to serve the constituents of Alabama to the best of my ability and to ensure that they are well represented.”
Her passion, she said, is to create opportunities for people with disabilities to advocate for themselves.