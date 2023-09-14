 Skip to main content
Get ready to Relay for St. Clair

Cancer Society fundraiser to be held Saturday

It’s often said there’s a good time with a good cause, and this weekend brings such a time back to St. Clair County.

Saturday is when the St. Clair County Relay for Life takes over the St. Clair County Arena in Odenville, with all kinds of new twists and ways to support The American Cancer Society.