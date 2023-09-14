Get ready to Relay for St. Clair

It’s often said there’s a good time with a good cause, and this weekend brings such a time back to St. Clair County.
Saturday is when the St. Clair County Relay for Life takes over the St. Clair County Arena in Odenville, with all kinds of new twists and ways to support The American Cancer Society.
Starting at 11 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, there’ll be the traditional Relay for Life Walk, tributes to the survivors, and remembrances for those who have been lost to the disease.
The theme for the 2023 event is “Carnival for a Cure,” and organizers have put together a long list of events to fill the day with plenty of ways to join in the support for a cure.
Jennifer Price is one of the local volunteers who have taken on the cause, and believes the dual purpose of the occasion is to remember the loved ones who have been lost, and to celebrate those who are still fighting the disease.
“Relay for Life is more than just a walk,” she said. “It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate our cancer survivors, remember the loved ones lost and to raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and for their families.”
Saturday’s Relay includes a food drive to help out families of cancer patients who are facing new needs in their households. There’ll be music and inspiration and education from speakers and the traditional luminary ceremony.
The luminaries will be available at the event, to add to the service and lighted in honor of and in memory of cancer patients, survivors and those who are undergoing cancer treatments.
Carnival events are planned for all ages and interests, there’s a pie-eating contest to enter, which supports the fundraiser with a $10 entry donation, and corn hole tournaments for single entries with a $10 donation, and $20 for team entries.
Carnival games will be ongoing, and game tickets are $1 each. Relay supporters can also make donations of $5 for youngsters to enjoy a bounce house.
Food trucks will also be on site for food and drinks.
“We are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer,” Price said.
Those who can’t be part in this year’s event can still help save lives by making a donation through the American Cancer Society’s website.