Get ready for the Back 2 School Caravan of Love to roll through Talladega

The Back 2 School Caravan of Love is heading to Talladega on Saturday morning.
The event is sponsored by One Talladega, which a news release describes as a collaborative group that includes organizations, businesses and nonprofits, whose aim is to bring a spirit of love and unity to neighborhoods throughout Talladega.
The primary force behind the event is Alethia House Wellness Coordinator Dr. Adia Winfrey.
“The last 18 months have challenged all of us in ways we could not have imagined, our children included,” Winfrey said. “Yet through these challenges, we have been reminded of the power of community and the importance of spreading love. This is why One Talladega was formed, and why we wanted to kick off the school year with a Back 2 School Caravan of Love.”
Other partners include 100 Men Community Support Group, Alethia House, Umbrellas of Hope, Transform Alabama, Brighter Dayz Inc. and Wallace Barbershop.
The caravan will depart from the old Winn Dixie Shopping Center on Johnson Avenue and make its way through neighborhoods in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 5 before ending up in the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Parking lot.
Starting at 10 a.m., the caravan will turn left onto North Street, then left on to Tinney Street before merging on Scott Street and turning onto Avenue H.
The route then proceeds onto Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard, to Sloan Avenue, Court Street and Wallis Street. After turning on to West Street, the parade continues onto West Sloan, then to Pearl, Howard, Jackson and Coosa Streets before turning back onto West Street and continuing to Bradford Avenue. Lastly, the route goes down Spring Street, McMillan and finally to East Street South.
After the caravan, school children and their families can head to Edythe Sims Park in the Knoxville Homes community for the return of the Back to School event there, including free school supplies.
For more information on the caravan, contact Dr. Adia Winfrey at 256-322-0267 or email awinfrey@specialkindofcaring.org.