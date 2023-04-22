Georgia man injured in collision with log truck

A Georgia man was airlifted to Birmingham Tuesday morning following a collision with a log truck in Talladega.
According to Capt. Dennis McDaniel, the accident occurred approximately 5 a.m. near the intersection of the 27 Bypass and Alabama 77.
A 2012 Nissan driven by a 45-year-old man from Dallas, Ga., rear-ended a log truck that had stopped at the intersection. The Nissan went underneath the logs, and was totaled.
The driver was injured in the collision and was airlifted, although no information on his condition was available Wednesday.