Georgia man injured in collision with log truck

A Georgia man was airlifted to Birmingham Tuesday morning following a collision with a log truck in Talladega.

According to Capt. Dennis McDaniel, the accident occurred approximately 5 a.m. near the intersection of the 27 Bypass and Alabama 77. 