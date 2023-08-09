Georgia man charged with drug offenses

A Georgia man was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after leading Alabama State Troopers on a chase last week.
Michael Sammy Sims, 49, of Port Wentworth, Ga., is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $17,000 bond, and is facing a parole violation as well, according to jail records.
He is also charged with attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Sims was riding a motorcycle on Odens Mill Road when an Alabama State Trooper attempted to stop him last Monday for having a “dead” tag on his vehicle.
Roberson said Sims attempted to flee from him. Sims eventually turned down a dead end street and attempted to flee on foot, but was caught following a foot chase.
A search turned up a bag containing 13 grams, or just under half an ounce, of methamphetamine, a set of scales, two pipes and a torch.
It was not immediately clear what Sims was on probation for.
Possession with intent to distribute is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.