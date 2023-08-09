 Skip to main content
Georgia man charged with drug offenses

Michael Sammy Sims

A Georgia man was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after leading Alabama State Troopers on a chase last week.

Michael Sammy Sims, 49, of Port Wentworth, Ga., is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $17,000 bond, and is facing a parole violation as well, according to jail records.