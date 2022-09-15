 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Georgia congressional candidate returns to roots in Talladega

Marcus Flowers

Georgia Congressional candidate Marcus Flowers, left, visits the Presbyterian Home for Children.

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Marcus Flowers is in the midst of a campaign for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District against incumbent republican and noted conspiracy theorist Marjory Taylor Greene, he took time Wednesday afternoon to return to his roots in Talladega.

Flowers spent much of his young life at the Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega, from roughly 1987 to 1993, and graduated from Talladega High School.