Georgia congressional candidate returns to roots in Talladega

TALLADEGA — Marcus Flowers is in the midst of a campaign for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District against incumbent republican and noted conspiracy theorist Marjory Taylor Greene, he took time Wednesday afternoon to return to his roots in Talladega.
Flowers spent much of his young life at the Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega, from roughly 1987 to 1993, and graduated from Talladega High School.
After graduating he attended Southern Union Community College and Auburn University, joined the Army and worked as a civilian contractor for the Defense Department after that. This is his first foray into politics.
While visiting the home and talking with some of the students at Ascension Leadership Academy, Flowers emphasized that he had learned there many of the values that were reinforced during his military and government service. But he also took an opportunity to catch up with several members of the PHFC faculty who he had not gotten to see recently. His last visit was in 2019, before Covid, and he said he had tried to visit as often as possible before that, but his work took him around the world, and he did not always have the opportunity.
Felicia Storey, Sharon Moore and Terry Liner, who are all veterans of the PHFC children who knew Flowers when he was growing up there, are all excellent examples of “servant leadership,” he said. “This is where I learned that first, these ladies are all servant leaders. That is something that is emphasized in the military and in government service, but for me, it has its roots right here. This is where I learned it first.”
Flowers is originally from Troy.
“My family hit some hard times in the 1980’s, and I ended up in foster care for a couple of months," he said. “I was brought here by a stroke of luck. A social worker there knew my family and knew about the Presbyterian Home and thought it would be a good fit.”
Sharon Moore is the director of transitional housing at PHFC, and knew Flowers when he first came to live there.
“DHR used to say we were the Cadillac,” she said. “It took a little while, but he became like family.”
Added Flowers: “I didn’t even know where Talladega was. I was going through a lot, and it took a little while to adjust. I missed my family. My family situation wasn’t great, but it was all I knew. But after a period of adjustment, I came to see the other children here as my brothers and sisters. And the women here were in mother roles for me, they were what I needed to have. I learned my values and morals from them, and that has served me well in life. In the military, there is an emphasis on selfless service, honor and integrity. I had already learned those things here. … They showed me hope and taught me faith.”
In his career, Flowers has traveled to more than 40 countries on four continents, and has seen combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, where he was wounded.
“In my career as a soldier and a defense contractor, my background was in logistics, compliance, intelligence and electronic warfare," Flowers said. "I have seen how misinformation and disinformation can cause radicalization, and I’ve seen what that can do. Over my 30-year career, I was not political at all. I was subject to the Hatch Act, and I was focused on my job, my mission. The President, whoever it happened to be at the time, was the commander in chief, and I followed orders.”
That began to change, he said, in 2020.
“First, I saw George Floyd murdered on television," he said. "My grandfather and my uncle both worked in law enforcement, and I know that is not what the law enforcement community is, but then I watched a lot of the disinformation getting louder, and I know where that leads.”
Then civil rights pioneer John Lewis died, “I read his final message, about finding a higher calling, about carrying on."
"Then Marjorie Taylor Greene came on my radar as maybe the biggest pusher of misinformation out there, with maybe one exception," he said. "She came in and bought a primary victory for $1.5 million, and then the democratic candidate dropped out due to death threats from radicals. When it became evident that she was going to be our next representative, I reached out to her and asked her to walk back some of her statements, saying that’s not really who we are. I asked her to please try and represent us the right way. Naturally, I got no response.”
The events of Jan. 6 sealed it for Flowers, with the riot at the Capitol building.
“I watched the disinformation grow louder, and I knew it would eventually lead to violence and unnecessary death. … When I saw police officers getting beaten with American flags, when I saw people carrying the Confederate Battle Flag in the U.S. Capital, I thought about the brothers and sisters I had lost combating extremism and radicalism," he said. "You know, you don’t convince someone to strap on a suicide vest and walk into a room full of Americans, or to fly planes into buildings overnight. It takes years of effort and repeated lies to bring someone to that extreme point. (My opponent) is part of the big lie, and I know where that takes us. So I slept on, I talked it over with my wife, and I decided to run for Congress.”
He talked to his neighbors and visited neighboring communities in the district, and says he is running on issues his district faces.
“(My opponent) isn’t on any committees, and she spends most of her time in other parts of the country campaigning for other extremists," he said. "She’s not doing anything for the people in the district, the seniors, the veterans who need help, she’s not doing anything for infrastructure or rural broadband access. She’s an absentee voice.”
Most of Wednesday’s visit was not devoted to politics, but to visiting and comparing notes with the children at Ascension Academy, which did not exist at the time that he was a resident. He visited several elementary school classrooms and discussed field trips then and now and working in the kitchen and asked the students what they were studying. He also had a chance to drop by a science class taught by Liner, who was an administrator at the home when he first arrived.
“He was a good kid,” Liner said.
“Good-ish, maybe,” he replied.