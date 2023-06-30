Garden club honored for beautification efforts at school office

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education has given special recognition to the Magnolia Garden Club for the club’s efforts in beautifying the grounds of the school system’s central office.
“We give thanks to the Magnolia Garden Club for their efforts to improve the curb appeal of our building,” school board president Amy Price said. She said board members are “so grateful” for their partnership and all they do to keep the community looking nice.
According to a press release from Sylacauga City Schools, members of the group invested their resources into creating a more attractive landscape for a building located on what the release says is the “busiest street” in downtown Sylacauga.
This project earned the Big C award from the Sylacauga Beautification Council due to the group’s work.
The members of the Garden Club include: Jan Farnsworth, Libby Renn, Heather Adair, Carole Bailey, Pat Bivin, Laura Campbell, Jessica Coleman, Leigh Cox, Sandi Crawford, Lydia Davis, Libby Fielding, Margaret Finn, Odessa Gum, Mary Love Hendrickson, Nancy McKay, Barbara Murphree, Libba Peters, Janet Peterson, Carol Sprayberry, and Jane Vaughn.