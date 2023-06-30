 Skip to main content
Garden club honored for beautification efforts at school office

Representatives of the Magnolia Garden Club join members of the Sylacauga Board of Education in receiving the ‘Big C’ award for the restoration of the front entrance of the Central Office.

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education has given special recognition to the Magnolia Garden Club for the club’s efforts in beautifying the grounds of the school system’s central office. 

“We give thanks to the Magnolia Garden Club for their efforts to improve the curb appeal of our building,” school board president Amy Price said. She said board members are “so grateful” for their partnership and all they do to keep the community looking nice.