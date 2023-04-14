Full hearing set for determining why magistrate was suspended

The Talladega Civil Service Board will hold a full hearing on a grievance filed by Municipal Court Magistrate Scott King on April 21 beginning at 9 a.m.
On order of Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, King was suspended without pay for 15 days after he refused to issue a warrant in a misdemeanor assault case.
According to the city’s employee handbook, a disciplinary action is first appealed to the employee’s department head. In this case, King appealed his suspension to Chief Clerk David Sparks, who reversed Hill’s action and ordered King reinstated and the disciplinary action removed. Hill then reinstated the suspension, and King appealed to the board.
The board held a preliminary hearing Friday morning, determined that the appeal to them had been filed in a timely fashion and took up a motion from King’s attorney, Steve Adcock, to ask the city for the specific grounds for discipline that the city manager would be citing.
In the letter from Hill to King informing him of the suspension, Hill wrote, “According to the Talladega City Handbook page 13 section B, an employee may be disciplined for unsatisfactory performance of assigned duties, violations of personnel policies, and other just causes. Also, disciplinary actions should be progressive, whenever possible, but the level of discipline is always dependent on the severity of the unacceptable action(s).”
Hill’s letter went on to tell King, “You are being suspended for 15 days without pay, effective immediately. It is our sincere hope that this suspension is met with understanding on your part. City of Talladega employees are expected to make good decisions and judgements that demonstrate his/her character, integrity, and values. During this suspension, I hope you will take the time to reflect on yourself, the decisions you have made, and the images that the city of Talladega employees should be displaying.”
“Due process requires that we know what conduct he is being reprimanded for,” Adcock said. “This letter just states what kind of discipline an employee may be subject to generally. It never lists a specific offense, and I can’t defend him based on generalized language.”
As board attorney Mark Owsley pointed out, however, the board has definite, and tight time constraints to deal with. By state law, the Talladega Civil Service Board has only 30 days to hear an appeal and render a decision. Based on this, Hill and city attorney Mike O’Brien agreed that Hill would provide a more specific grounds for discipline no later than the close of business Monday.
Each side agreed to also provide the board with a list of people and documents that would need to be subpoenaed by Monday, although the board agreed that Adcock would be entitled to some flexibility if he needed additional witnesses after finding out the specifics of Hill’s grounds for discipline.
After hearing the merits of the case next week, the board could either uphold the suspension, overturn it or order a lesser disciplinary action.