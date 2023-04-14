 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA CIVIL SERVICE BOARD

Full hearing set for determining why magistrate was suspended

The Talladega Civil Service Board will hold a full hearing on a grievance filed by Municipal Court Magistrate Scott King on April 21 beginning at 9 a.m.

On order of Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, King was suspended without pay for 15 days after he refused to issue a warrant in a misdemeanor assault case.