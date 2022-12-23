 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frigid conditions bring wealth of warnings for driving, household

The Christmas season is traditionally one of the busiest travel times of the year, but with the arctic temperatures hammering much of the country for the next few days, there are some potential problems.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, motorists who absolutely must drive during severe cold weather events should use extreme caution on the road and expect roadways, bridges and overpasses to be icy.