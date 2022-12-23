Frigid conditions bring wealth of warnings for driving, household

The Christmas season is traditionally one of the busiest travel times of the year, but with the arctic temperatures hammering much of the country for the next few days, there are some potential problems.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, motorists who absolutely must drive during severe cold weather events should use extreme caution on the road and expect roadways, bridges and overpasses to be icy.
ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor explained “At any moment, weather conditions can change drastically. As weather forecasters continue to predict frigid temperatures ahead of the upcoming holidays, our agency is already preparing, with all divisions and units developing and implementing wintry-weather operations plans. These efforts will ensure that both ALEA Troopers and special agents are fully prepared to aid and assist motorists traveling all across the state in coming days. However, we strongly encourage and recommend that both citizens and visitors prepare now for the incoming weather. In the event conditions worsen, we urge motorists to adjust travel plans and avoid driving in severe weather.”
If you must drive, ALEA asks that certain precautions and safety tips be observed.
— Do not use cruise control, which creates issues and could cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
— Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories. You may also check road conditions at https://algotraffic.com.
— Report crashes or other emergencies by calling 911.
— Remain alert for emergency vehicles on the road and obey Alabama’s “move over law.”
— Keep vehicles in good operating order, check antifreeze and windshield wiper fluid levels and make you have at least half a tank of gas.
— Remember that road conditions can change rapidly and adapt speed accordingly.
— Stay connected with NOAA and NWS as well as ALEA’s social media pages for up to the minute conditions.
— When driving in inclement weather, turn on your headlights and wipers and maintain a safe distance with other vehicles.
— Pay attention to bridges and overpasses.
— Keep a blanket and first aid kit as well as a charged cell phones and other emergency supplies in your vehicle.
— Have a family plan for winter emergencies.
— Stay up-to-date by monitoring local forecasts via radio, TV, internet or smart phone.
— Wear multiple layers of clothing.
If you end up staying home during a storm, bring in pets that usually stay outside, limits trips out doors, wear multiple layers of clothing, do not use a stove or grill to heat your home and do not use generators indoors.
— Whether at home or not the road, avoid downed lines, and do not pull limbs off downed power lines.