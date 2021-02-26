Friends remember local charity organizer Patricia Hogge

People around Talladega and St. Clair County are remembering local philanthropist and community leader Patricia Hogge who passed away Feb. 14. Hogge served as the president of Ribbons of Hope, a local charity that seeks to help families deal with the costs of cancer treatment.
Close friend Rosemary Robinson remembers Hogge as a person dedicated to community and family.
“She loved Talladega and wanted to see it prosper,” Robinson said.
She said because of this Hogge was involved in many projects over the years through the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce and other organizations. Robinson said Hogge helped start Pioneer Days while working with the chamber and also hosted lunches for local secretaries. Robinson said Hogge then went on to found Ribbons of Hope.
Maria Simpson, who met Hogge in 2010 and often volunteered with the organization, said it was everything to Hogge.
Simpson said the two originally met while volunteering for Relay for Life, but Hogge wanted something that would affect more people locally.
“That was Mrs. Pat’s way of giving back,” she said.
Simpson said Hogge always wanted to help others and rarely sound recognition or anything in return. She said she saw Hogge as a mother figure who took her under her wing. She said Hogge was the kind of person that when she heard you were hungry she started cooking.
“As long as she could help somebody that's what she did,” Simpson said.
Pell City native Gail Benefield, who often works with events that benefit Ribbons of Hope said Hogge simply had a heart for helping people.
Robinson describes her as much the same. She said in 2016 her brother was diagnosed with cancer, and while Hogge and Ribbons of Hope wanted to help, Robinson’s brother passed away not long after his diagnosis. To pay for funeral expenses, several members of Robinson’s family tried to raise money in Talladega.
Robinson said that when Hogge saw one of the signs while driving, she stopped. When Robinson’s niece explained to her what had happened, Hogge simply told her to go home as the fundraising wasn't necessary.
Robinson said Hogge then called her and simply asked her to meet her in town. When they met up, Hogge gave Robinson the money for the funeral on the spot.
“That's the kind of person she was,” Robinson said. “Not once did she ever expect to have any of that come back to her.”
Robinson eventually did return the favor by coming up with a fundraiser for Ribbons of Hope that brought in $18,000 by selling beans, greens unions, tomatoes, and homemade cakes. She said even then Hogge was in the thick of cooking the entire time.
Simpson said Hogge was also a person that got to work quickly. She said when the pandemic hit last spring Hogge began sewing masks. Simpson said Ribbons of Hope sold the masks as a fundraiser.
Hogge is survived by her husband, Terry Hogge; daughter Mitzi Smith; step-daughter Terria Daniel (Scott); sister Sandy Meadows (Don); and nephew Chantz Meadows.