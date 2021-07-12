Friends, family honor Hall of Heroes Founder Bobbye Trammell's 90th birthday

Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to wish Hall of Heroes Founder Bobbye Trammell a happy 90th birthday at Seasons of Talladega.
Talladega City Council President Betty Spratlin read a proclamation on behalf the city, honoring Trammell not only for her tireless work in launching the Hall of Heroes as a tribute to all those who served their country in uniform but also a lifetime of advocacy for the city of Talladega and for the Bemiston community, where she grew up and even published a pictorial history of the area.
In a 150-word biography submitted to Readers Digest in 2011, Trammell wrote, “I was born in a cotton mill village to a family of six children on July 12, 1931. My family worked in the plant, and (we) went to school in Bemiston and (I) graduated from Talladega High School in 1949. World War II started in 1941 and I had three brothers to serve. The oldest was killed on June 1, 1945, in the south Pacific. (In) February, 1953 I married Glenn Trammell and raised two sons. He died on Oct. 3, 2003, and in his honor, and all servicemen and women, I founded the Hall of Heroes. In 1955, I started working for (the U.S. Department of Agriculture) and was awarded the state and national Employee of the Year and retired in 1987. On July 12, 2011, I qualified to run for mayor of Talladega on my 80th birthday.”