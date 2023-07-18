Fresh Start Church hosting Unity Day next month

SYLACAUGA — Fresh Start Church will host its second annual Unity Day on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Blue Bell Park.
“We invite all of the community and churches to come out and join us for this event,” First Lady of Fresh Start Church Diana Thornton said.
“After COVID hit we wanted to create a safe space for people to be comfortable to come out and enjoy themselves,” said the pastor of Fresh Start Church, James Thornton.
“We want to bridge the gap between the city with everyone being separated and one person going this way and the other person going the next,” event coordinator Tina Sanders said.
She said she wants the community to come out and “put the neighbor back into the neighborhood.”
“It’s free and enjoyable fun, so you may as well come out and enjoy the benefits of it,” Sanders said.
“We hope to bring people of the community together so that people can see what we have available in the Sylacauga area,” said the Minister of Music at Fresh Start Church, Donnie Cherry. He said this is an opportunity for people to see what business and help is present in the community.
Live music will be provided for the enjoyment of the attendees. The set list and times for the bands will be released at a later date. Organizers are calling all vendors who would like to register for this event. The registration for food vendors will be $40 and all other sellers will be $30. Vendors that will not be selling items can set up free of charge.
For more information feel free to contact Diana Thornton at 256-872-4747, Tina Sanders at 716-816-8264, or Donnie Cherry at 256-404-7244.