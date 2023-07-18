 Skip to main content
Fresh Start Church hosting Unity Day next month

SYLACAUGA — Fresh Start Church will host its second annual Unity Day on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Blue Bell Park.

“We invite all of the community and churches to come out and join us for this event,” First Lady of Fresh Start Church Diana Thornton said.