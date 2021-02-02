Free COVID-19 tests offered at Talladega church

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mount Cleveland Baptist Church.
“Top Dog Solutions is partnering with Mt. Cleveland Baptist Church for this free COVID-19 testing event,” according to a news release. “Testing is at no cost for the insured and uninsured. Pre-registration is preferred.”
Mt. Cleveland is located at 41 Cleveland Lane in Talladega.
Test results will be processed by a private lab with results available in two to three days.
To pre-register, please visit www.frecovidtesting.us or call 800-239-1990.