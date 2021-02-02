You are the owner of this article.
Free COVID-19 tests offered at Talladega church

coronavirus covid-19 teaser

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows the structure of coronaviruses. The spikes around the surface of the virus are often described as looking like a crown, or "corona" when viewed with an electron microscope. A new form of coronavirus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19.

 (Alissa Eckert, Dan Higgins/CDC)

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mount Cleveland Baptist Church.

“Top Dog Solutions is partnering with Mt. Cleveland Baptist Church for this free COVID-19 testing event,” according to a news release. “Testing is at no cost for the insured and uninsured. Pre-registration is preferred.”

Mt. Cleveland is located at 41 Cleveland Lane in Talladega.

Test results will be processed by a private lab with results available in two to three days.

To pre-register, please visit www.frecovidtesting.us or call 800-239-1990.

