Fraud, theft charged against Gadsden man in AC repair incident

A Gadsden man is in jail in Talladega facing felony theft and home repair charges stemming from an event last year.

Benjamin Kent Jones, 43, was arrested Tuesday by deputies of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held on a total bond of $8,000, according to jail records.