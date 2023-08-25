Fraud, theft charged against Gadsden man in AC repair incident

A Gadsden man is in jail in Talladega facing felony theft and home repair charges stemming from an event last year.
Benjamin Kent Jones, 43, was arrested Tuesday by deputies of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held on a total bond of $8,000, according to jail records.
Talladega County Captain Mike Jones (no relation) said that the suspect in this case had contacted a homeowner in Talladega County about repairing her air conditioner in September of last year. He told the homeowners that the repairs would cost about $1,400, and that he would need to purchase parts before he could get started, so the homeowner would have to pay him up front.
She did so, and then Benjamin Jones allegedly took the money and was never seen by the victim again.
When the victim contacted the company that the suspect said he worked for, they had no record of her ever having had an appointment. Another repairman came to the victim’s residence and determined that her air conditioner required only routine maintenance, which would not cost anywhere near $1,400.
The Alabama Board of Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration investigated Jones and determined that he was not licensed to work on heating systems or air conditioners in Alabama, and also swore out a fraud warrant, according to Mike Jones.
The two warrants were issued in May, but were not served until earlier this week. At the time, Jones was in jail in Etowah County on unrelated drug charges, according to court records.
He remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Wednesday evening.
Theft of property in the third degree is a Class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Home repair fraud is a misdemeanor on conviction for first offense, but rises to a Class C felony on second or subsequent conviction.