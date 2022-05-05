Fraternity members celebrate 100th anniversary with canned goods donation

TALLADEGA — Members of the Alpha Beta Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity donated a pile of canned goods to the Red Door Kitchen in Talladega on Thursday as part of the group’s 100th anniversary celebration.
Red Door staff member Shonee Smith thanked the group for the donation “on behalf of the people that we provide meals to. A lot of those people are homebound and this is the only meal they get every day. So this is a blessing. I want to thank you, and applaud you for doing what you do. It makes a difference.”
The local chapter has a long slate of events planned this week for the centennial of their incorporation in 1921.
Participants in Thursday’s donation included Antonio Storey, Darren Willis, Darrius Pearson, Cyrus Johnson, Bryce Jackson, Brian Lockett, Troy Brown, Willie Tolan, Keith Blanks, Jatavis Gooden and Correy Whetstone.