Four-wheeler test-drive ends in theft, charge

A Talladega man is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly stealing a four-wheeler during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in January.
Christopher Calvin Gaither, 19, was arrested for theft of property in the second degree by Talladega police Tuesday. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, bond in his case was set at $7,500, and he was still behind bars Wednesday evening.
Gaither is accused of stealing a 1998 Honda FourTrax 300 on Jan. 27. The owner of the 4x4 had been attempting to sell it through Facebook Marketplace, and Gaither allegedly contacted him that way. They met for the first time on Marshall Street, and Gaither asked for a test drive. When the owner agreed, Gaither allegedly drove off with the vehicle and never returned it.
It was not immediately clear Wednesday if the four-wheeler had been recovered.
Theft of property in the second degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.