Four-wheeler test-drive ends in theft, charge

Christopher Calvin Gaither

A Talladega man is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly stealing a four-wheeler during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in January.

Christopher Calvin Gaither, 19, was arrested for theft of property in the second degree by Talladega police Tuesday. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, bond in his case was set at $7,500, and he was still behind bars Wednesday evening.