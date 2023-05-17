 Skip to main content
Four-vehicle crash near Sylacauga involves ambulance

A Lincoln woman lost her life in a four-vehicle accident on Alabama 21 on Tuesday evening. The accident involved two passenger vehicles, a tractor-trailer and an Regional Paramedical Services Ambulance.

According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, the deceased was Dana Foster, 74, who was being taken to Sylacauga Health and Rehab in the ambulance at the time of the accident.