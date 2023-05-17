Four-vehicle crash near Sylacauga involves ambulance

A Lincoln woman lost her life in a four-vehicle accident on Alabama 21 on Tuesday evening. The accident involved two passenger vehicles, a tractor-trailer and an Regional Paramedical Services Ambulance.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, the deceased was Dana Foster, 74, who was being taken to Sylacauga Health and Rehab in the ambulance at the time of the accident.
The accident occurred around the 21300 block of Alabama 21 in Alpine, about a mile from Winterboro School and about five miles north of Sylacauga.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal, the crash occurred approximately 5:20 p.m. Tuesday evening.
“The ambulance collided head-on with a 2006 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Jim Horsley, 35, of Pell City,” according an ALEA press release. “After the initial collision, the ambulance struck a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Elizabeth Walker, 40, of Eastaboga and then a 2023 Honda CRV driven by Sharon Haynes, 51, of Lincoln.”
The ambulance driver, Dominic Williams, 23, of Gardendale and the on-board paramedic, Patrick Ramsey, 21, of Clanton, were both transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, as were Walker and Haynes. Horsley, the driver of the tractor-trailer, was not injured.
No information on the condition of the injured parties was available Wednesday.
Murphy said it appeared that the tractor-trailer was hauling a mobile home at the time of the accident.
RPS issued a public statement Wednesday: “ALEA is handling the investigation into the cause of this accident. Regional Paramedical Services is fully cooperating with ALEA to determine the cause of this unfortunate accident. Our primary focus at this difficult time is to protect the privacy rights of the individuals involved in this accident, therefore, no additional information will be provided at this time. We continue to ask that concerns and prayers be centered with the individuals and families who have been impacted by these tragic events.”
O’Neal said Wednesday afternoon that the ALEA investigation remained ongoing and that no further information would be immediately available.
Numerous responders from other local organizations also responded to the scene Tuesday night to secure it and assist with traffic control in the immediate aftermath of the crash.