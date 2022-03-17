Four shooting incidents, two people hit, one accidently shot himself in the foot

In the past week, Talladega Police have responded to four separate incidents involving gunfire.
Two people were hit in unrelated incidents, but one of those two refused to cooperate with investigators and the other appears to have accidentally shot himself.
The first incident was reported on Knox Street, where several shots were fired into an occupied residence. None of the occupants, including three children, were hit. There were at least five cars parked in front of the residence that were also hit, according to Lt. Jimmy Thompson. Numerous shell casings were recovered at the scene.
The second incident was early Wednesday morning on Avenue H. Thompson said the victim was coming home when a vehicle drove by and someone inside it started firing shots in his direction. The victim’s vehicle and residence were both hit multiple times, although he was not hurt
Six 40 caliber shell casings and two 9 mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Thursday morning, Talladega Police got a be on the lookout notice for a vehicle coming from Oxford driven by a man with a gunshot wound. Thompson said shortly after that call came, police were notified by staff at Citizens Baptist Medical Center was treating such a person.
The investigation eventually led to information that the shooting took place in the city of Talladega, possibly in or near City Court II, although an exact crime scene was never identified.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was hit one time in the right side, just above his hip.
Thompson said the victim did not provide any further information and said he did not want the case investigated further or the suspect prosecuted.
Information on the victim’s condition was unavailable Thursday afternoon.
The fourth case involved a man with a .22 Derringer in his front pocket. Police initially responded to a shots-fired call at Benny’s Howard and West, but witness statements and store video show that the victim actually shot himself in the foot when trying to step out of his vehicle.
There is no obvious indication that any of the above incidents are related to each other or to a firearm related arrest made late Wednesday night. After pulling over a vehicle with an obscured tag, officers determined that the driver had misdemeanor warrants from Jacksonville. Jacksonville said they would extradite, and the man was taken into custody. Inventory of the car turned up a handgun that the driver did not have a license for.
Further investigation determined that the man had a felony conviction and was not allowed to have a firearm at all. He was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit, but Thompson said there was a pending investigation into the more serious charge of being a convicted felon with a firearm.
The Daily Home generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged with a felony.
Anyone with information on any of these events should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip at www.talladega.com