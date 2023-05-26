Four officers commended for helping rescue shot woman

CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama honored four Talladega police officers as Officers of the Year during Monday’s City Council meeting.
The honorees were Sgt. Jeff Hamm and officers Jeremy King, Gabriel Bridges, Jason Robinson and Quinterious Hill. Former officer Rashad Billingsly was also involved, but has taken a new position and is no longer an officer with the city.
According to Tony Garrett of CrimeStoppers, these officers were chosen because of their response to an incident Jan. 7 which “showed they (were) willing to go even further when it comes to the protection of life.”
According to the commendation, Billingsly was dispatched to a residence near Winston Drive to see about a vehicle in someone’s back yard with emergency flashers on.
He “went to check on the vehicle and noticed a female slumped down over the middle console, unconscious.” When he could not get the woman to respond, he called for backup.
The passenger side door was locked, but Billingsly was able to get the driver’s side window down far enough to unlock the doors from the inside.The driver’s side doors were both blocked by a large tree limb. Once he got in the passenger side, he realized that the woman appeared to have been shot.
Once the other officers arrived, they assisted in giving first aid and attempting to talk to the victim as she went in and out of consciousness. The officers also had to work together to move the car out of the heavily wooded area to give the paramedics more room to work. When they were not successful in moving the vehicle, the officers lifted the woman out of the car, helped get her on a stretcher and assisted the paramedics in loading her into an ambulance.
This all “happened during a short time under very stressful conditions. During this, the officers never once hesitated and made quick decisions to make every effort to save the victim’s life. The officers put their health and welfare in danger multiple time from trying to get the car out of the woodline so the victim could be treated, and even climbing into the car to give first aid and to get the victim out because of the unknown circumstances … The city of Talladega should be proud to have such outstanding officers to that are willing to risk their safety and welfare to care for the citizens…”
Although it was not mentioned Monday, the woman in the car did live, although she is paralyzed after having been shot through the neck.
Her husband, Micahel Wayne Franklin, 42, of Talladega, was arrested last month and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. The charges against him are still pending.