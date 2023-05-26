 Skip to main content
Four officers commended for helping rescue shot woman

CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama honored four Talladega police officers as Officers of the Year during Monday’s City Council meeting. 

The honorees were Sgt. Jeff Hamm and officers Jeremy King, Gabriel Bridges, Jason Robinson and Quinterious Hill. Former officer Rashad Billingsly was also involved, but has taken a new position and is no longer an officer with the city.