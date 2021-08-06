Four local police officers pool their money, host cookout at Talladega Downs

As the number of violent crimes continues to rise in Talladega, a small group of police officers are trying to bridge the gap that exists in some communities between law enforcement and the citizens they serve.
In June, officers Rashad Billingsley, Kyle Evitts, Roger Fetner and Tyler Sharp pooled their money to buy a grill and food. They hosted a cookout in Talladega Downs.
“The officers then went out into the community and invited Talladega Downs to come and eat," City Manager Seddrick Hill said in a statement. "The officers had foot races with the young people, and talked with them. Officer Sharp came in on his day off.”
Added Hill: “I am very encouraged. These officers have gone above and beyond the call of their regular duties to reach out to the youth. … On more than one occasion, these officers have played basketball at West Gate with the youth and are working together to bring the communities of Talladega Downs and West Gate together. I am very proud of the personal initiative of these four officers of the Talladega Police Department who have gone above and beyond in working with the communities of Talladega Downs and West Gate.”