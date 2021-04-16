Four local inmates see their bids for parole denied

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles considered four cases originating in either Talladega or St. Clair county this week, denying parole in all four cases.
Michael Anthony Harris, 30, is currently serving time on three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of escape in the third degree from St. Clair County in 2019. Harris was previously convicted of possession and escape and was granted parole on those charges in 2018.
Corey Dewayne Hughes, 47, was convicted of assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree and destruction of state property by an inmate in November 2004 in Talladega County. He is serving a 20 year sentence.
Josh Alvis, 31, was convicted of burglary in the third degree in Pickens County and four counts of probation violation in St. Clair County. State Department of Corrections records do not indicate exactly what he was on probation for, however.
Demetrius Donya Patterson, 35, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Talladega County and breaking and entering and violating the sex offender registration and notification act in Coosa County in October 2019. DoC records don’t say why he was on the sex offender registry.