Four catalytic converters are gone from Talladega County Bus Shop

Talladega Police are investigating the theft of four catalytic converters from the Talladega County Bus Shop in Brecon, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Det. Jeremy Faulkner, the emissions control devices were stolen between Friday night and Monday afternoon on Ward Avenue. They were removed from maintenance trucks and a commercial van parked on the lot, not from the busses themselves, he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Tips may also be left anonymously at the city’s website, www.talladega.com.