Four activity vans and a wrecker were stolen in apparently unrelated crimes

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating the theft of four activity vans and a rollback wrecker in two apparently unrelated incidents.
According to an incident and offense report filed with police, someone with AltaPointe Health Systems reported the theft of four Ford E350 activity vans from their offices in Bemiston in October or November of last year. According to Police Chief John McCoy, all four vans are beige, and were 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2014 model years. Two of the vans had Talladega County license plates, one had an Etowah County tag and one had an unknown county handicapped tag.
McCoy added that it was unclear why the vans were not reported stolen sooner. Someone said he believed there had been an earlier report, but in fact there was not one.
The other auto theft took place sometime over the past weekend from Six Points. A maroon and silver 1994 Chevrolet flatbed wrecker belonging to A&E Auto Sales is listed as stolen.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no witnesses or suspects in the case. Information on the tag number was not available.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website www.talladega.com.