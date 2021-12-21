Foundation of retirees present checks to non-profit organizations

TALLADEGA — The East Alabama Power chapter of the Energizers, a foundation of retirees from the company, presented two checks Tuesday morning to worthy non-profits, just in time for the holiday season.
The first check, which was for $1,000, was presented by Energizers President Freddie Nell Jones to Alabama School for the Blind Principal Alan Nunn and director of Student Life Danny Ray Finley. Of that amount, $500 will go to sponsor Christmas gifts for two ASB students, $250 will be divided among the personal accounts of five students (for things like field trips, snacks and personal items) and the remainder will go to the hygiene fund for items such as clothes and personal items for student that would otherwise lack the funds for them.
Jones said this is the third year ASB has been an Energizers beneficiary.
“It means everything to these kids,” Nunn said. “We want to make sure to provide a Christmas for every student, either through an outside sponsor or through the school. And we couldn't do it without donations like these.”
Some 103 students at all three campuses of the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind and got Christmas presents through the school or sponsors this year.
The second check went to Talladega native Mary Grace Yates for Delight, a Christian Ministry for young women at Jacksonville State University and other college campuses. Yates is currently the director of the JSU chapter.
“Delight Ministries is a national non-profit organization,” Yates said. "It is a women's Bible study, and a place to meet other Christian girls. I’ve belonged to Delight since January of 2020. I’ve been on the leadership team my entire membership and helped to get Delight up and going at Jacksonville State University”
She added, “Delight is on many college campuses. This semester I was appointed director. My hopes are to help Delight continue to be a space where college women can come and be vulnerable and learn about the Lord. This money will be used for conferences, study books, meetings, meals, service projects, Bibles and other materials that will benefit college women. If anyone would like to donate to Delight Ministries at Jacksonville State University you may contact the director, Mary Grace Yates, at 256-375-0137 or marygraceyates@gmail.com.”