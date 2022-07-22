 Skip to main content
Former Talladega High principal launches hybrid home-schooling program

Darius Williams-bc.jpg

Darius Williams

 Bob Crisp/Daily Home

Former Talladega High School Principal Dr. Darius Williams has launched a hybrid home-schooling program for the coming year.

“Reformation Academy K12 is a homeschool program that offers a hybrid option for parents who are struggling to homeschool their child,” Williams said. “The Reformation hybrid model refers to the on-campus option for students to come and get one-on-one assistance from staff to assist with their coursework. (In) most homeschool programs, the parents and students are on their own. However, at Reformation, there will be someone readily available to assist your child with their course work and navigate through the content.”