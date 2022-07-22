Former Talladega High principal launches hybrid home-schooling program

Former Talladega High School Principal Dr. Darius Williams has launched a hybrid home-schooling program for the coming year.
“Reformation Academy K12 is a homeschool program that offers a hybrid option for parents who are struggling to homeschool their child,” Williams said. “The Reformation hybrid model refers to the on-campus option for students to come and get one-on-one assistance from staff to assist with their coursework. (In) most homeschool programs, the parents and students are on their own. However, at Reformation, there will be someone readily available to assist your child with their course work and navigate through the content.”
There are currently two academy sites, one as Word Center Church on Alabama 77 in Talladega and Word Alive Church in Coldwater.
The Talladega location will host an open house July 31, starting at 5 p.m. Classes start Aug. 15.
“I am excited to be able to offer an option to parents who have decided to homeschool their children for various reasons this school year,” Williams said. “If you are currently homeschooling your child, but are looking for tutorial assistance for your scholar, we can help with that. If you are a parent trying to navigate and decide what you are going to do this upcoming year with your child due to heightened concerns surrounding your child’s education, set up a visit with Reformation. We customize our academic program to meet your child’s needs, and we will create a plan for them to excel by the end of the year.”