Former Talladega County clerk accused of forging Alabama car titles

A former clerk at the Talladega County satellite revenue office in Oxford has been charged with four counts of forgery in the second degree for falsifying car titles.
According to court and jail records, Tracey Roman, 36, was arrested in June by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies. She was able to post a total bond of $20,000 about three hours after she was booked into the jail.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, his office opened an investigation after concerns were raised by Talladega County Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington.
Giddens said Roman is accused of taking car titles from Georgia that either contained false information or were outright frauds and transferring them to Alabama, making them look legitimate.
“You wouldn’t know unless you checked the (vehicle identification number),” he said. “It’s kind of like laundering money, except with car titles instead of cash.”
The fact that the bogus titles were being moved across state lines has also drawn the interest of the FBI, Giddens added, but it did not appear that Roman had been charged with any federal crimes as of Friday afternoon.
Roman had worked in the satellite office since 2015 or 2016.
Pennington said she could not comment on an ongoing criminal investigation Friday.
According to court documents, the fake transfers were executed in March and April of last year. The evidence against Roman will include video footage, Giddens added.
Forgery in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.