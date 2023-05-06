 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Talladega College VP sues, alleging gender discrimination

Former Talladega College Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Strategic Initiatives and Communications Dr. Kristie Kenney is suing her former employer in federal court alleging gender discrimination and retaliation under Title VII. 

Dr. Kristie L. Kenney

Dr. Kristie L. Kenney

According to a copy of the suit obtained by The Daily Home, she is seeking “back pay, front pay, lost benefits including the cost of health insurance, compensatory damages for mental anguish and emotional distress and punitive damages” plus attorneys' fees and the cost of litigation. The suit does not name a specific dollar amount, however.