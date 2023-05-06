Former Talladega College VP sues, alleging gender discrimination

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Former Talladega College Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Strategic Initiatives and Communications Dr. Kristie Kenney is suing her former employer in federal court alleging gender discrimination and retaliation under Title VII.
According to a copy of the suit obtained by The Daily Home, she is seeking “back pay, front pay, lost benefits including the cost of health insurance, compensatory damages for mental anguish and emotional distress and punitive damages” plus attorneys' fees and the cost of litigation. The suit does not name a specific dollar amount, however.
A college spokesman declined to comment on the pending litigation.
Kenney had been hired by the college as vice president of institutional advancement in March 2021, following a 15-year-career in institutional development and fundraising, according to the suit. She was promoted in August 2022, with an annual contract that would have to be renewed at the end of each academic year.
“In mid-December 2022, Talladega College President Dr. Gregory Vincent told Dr. Kenney that ‘rumors’ were circulating that her academic credentials had been exaggerated,” the suit says. Specifically, Kenney said on her resume that she earned a master’s degree from Purdue University Global in 2014; in fact, she obtained her master’s from Kaplan University, which was only acquired by Purdue Global in 2017.
This should not have come as a surprise to the administration, she said, and Vincent himself had described the resume inflation charges as “bull***t” and “small potatoes,” she said.
In January, Kenney said she was informed that there was a second complaint against her, this one alleging that she had abused her position to show favoritism to the athletic department. A member of her staff also complained that Kenney “dealt with employees in a condescending manner ...” She was placed on two weeks administrative leave, pending an investigation that would include a written rebuttal, a formal interview with the human resources department and possible review by an ad hoc disciplinary committee.
Kenney hired attorney Artur Davis and advised the administration by email that the college had demonstrated “a pattern of lenient treatment of male administrators accused of misconduct or unethical behavior and that comparatively harsher treatment of Dr. Kenney might constitute a Title VII violation.”
She was fired the next day, with the school citing her resume inflation and the alleged violation of order that she not contact college employees during the investigation, an order she said no one had told her about. She was given the opportunity to resign with three months severance but turned it down.
In her suit, Kenney alleges that a male administrator was described as a sexual predator in a Twitter post; Vincent allegedly said the claim was not credible and no action was taken.
When a female faculty member also voiced concerns about the posting, she was transferred and demoted, Kenney said.
Around the same time, a male dean was accused of sexual harassment by a student. While the dean was non-renewed at the end of his contract, he was never placed on administrative leave, and Kenney said she believed “he has continued to be paid the value of his annual contract even though declined to resign.”
The suit also refers to a previous lawsuit against the college, where a group of housekeepers alleged, among other things, that they were constantly being sexually harassed by a convicted murderer who was on work release at the college. Davis also represented the plaintiffs in this case.
“Talladega College’s penchant for ignoring serious, even documented charges of misconduct by male officials in the very same timeframe that Dr. Kenney was abruptly fired over clearly less severe claims is a classic inconsistent and discriminatory exercise of the college’s disciplinary authority to the detriment of a woman,” the suit says.
Regarding the previous suit filed by the housekeepers last year, Davis said it had been settled out of court. Most of the specific terms of the settlement are confidential, however.