Former Talladega College president Prater dies

Talladega College alumnus and former President Dr. Oscar L. Prater died Dec. 8, 2022. A renowned educator and administrator, Dr. Prater was known for his unwavering commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, according to a statement from the college.
Prater was born in Sylacauga in 1939 and earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Talladega College in 1961. He went on to earn his master of arts from Hampton University and a master of science and doctorate in education from the College of William and Mary. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (The Boule).
Highlights of his academic career include serving as the sixth president of Fort Valley State College from 1990 to 2001 and as the 19th president of Talladega College from 2005-07. He also held diverse leadership roles at Hampton University, including vice president and special assistant to President William R. Harvey.
Dr. Harvey and Dr. Prater, who were classmates and basketball teammates at Talladega College, are among the institution’s 17 graduates who went on to become college presidents. Prater was a dedicated educator and a contributing author of The Status of Blacks in Higher Education (1989). During his tenure as president of Talladega College, he established the Talladega Walk of Fame outside historic Swayne Hall and helped increase the institution’s stability.
His extensive experience in academia included teaching at Rappahannock Community College, Talladega College and Hampton University. He also taught in Williamsburg, Va., public schools and served as a member of the Board of Education of the Williamsburg School District.
The Talladega College community extends its sincere condolences to Dr. Prater’s family and friends.