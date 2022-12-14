 Skip to main content
Former Talladega College president Prater dies

Talladega College alumnus and former President Dr. Oscar L. Prater died Dec. 8, 2022. A renowned educator and administrator, Dr. Prater was known for his unwavering commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, according to a statement from the college.   

Prater was born in Sylacauga in 1939 and earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Talladega College in 1961. He went on to earn his master of arts from Hampton University and a master of science and doctorate in education from the College of William and Mary. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (The Boule).