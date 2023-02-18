 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Talladega City Manager takes Mobile County post

Kelsey Gallahar

Kelsey Gallahar

 Bob Crisp, Daily Home chief photographer, bcrisp@dailyhome.com

Former Talladega City Manager Kelsey Gallahar announced that she has accepted a new position, marking a return to work in local governance.

“I have accepted a position with Mobile County Commission as the Deputy Director of Public Affairs and Community Service, with my appointment beginning March 3,” she said, explaining that the Public Affairs and Community Service department keeps the public and other governmental agencies and departments informed about what the county commission is doing, and gathers information from those entities as necessary. 