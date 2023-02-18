Former Talladega City Manager takes Mobile County post

Former Talladega City Manager Kelsey Gallahar announced that she has accepted a new position, marking a return to work in local governance.
“I have accepted a position with Mobile County Commission as the Deputy Director of Public Affairs and Community Service, with my appointment beginning March 3,” she said, explaining that the Public Affairs and Community Service department keeps the public and other governmental agencies and departments informed about what the county commission is doing, and gathers information from those entities as necessary.
“I will specifically serve as Mobile County's lead for digital content strategy, production, and maintenance,” she added.
Gallahar served as interim city manager in Talladega in late 2020 and into 2021, following the death of Beth Cheeks in November 2020. She was considered a finalist for permanent manager in 2021, but withdrew from consideration in order to accept a position with OVC, a private company in Auburn that develops mobile apps.
Gallahar grew up in Talladega and attended Central Alabama Community College’s Talladega campus before going to Auburn, where she earned a degree in public administration. She worked with Extreme Builders, the family business, and then at Main Street Urgent Care before Cheeks hired her at City Hall. She earned her master’s degree while helping to market the city and handling Christmas on the Square 2020.
“I am very excited to return to local government administration,” she said of her Mobile position.
She added, “I believe that my time with the City of Talladega helped shape my future and prepared me to take on many tasks with little resources and be successful in the end. ‘There is never a lack of resources, only a lack of resourcefulness.’ ... I attribute my love for public service and my career to Ms. Beth Cheeks. She was my mentor and I miss her every day.”