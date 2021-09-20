Former State Senator Jim Preuitt dead at 86

Former state representative and senator and Talladega County Probate Judge Jim Preuitt died Sunday at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. He was 86.
Funeral arrangements had not been announced Monday afternoon.
As probate judge, Pruiett also served as the chair of the Talladega County Commission, and in that capacity led the effort to straighten out the county’s finances and implement the county administrator system of government, which is still in place today. He returned to the Senate in 1998 and continued to serve until 2010, chairing the powerful rules committee for much of that time. After retiring from the senate, he also served as a member of the Talladega Housing Authority and a water tower at the Talladega Municipal Airport Board is named for him.
Preuitt first came to Talladega in 1967 to open a Chrysler dealership. He owned and operated Jim Preuitt Ford in Talladega until 2014.