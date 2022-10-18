 Skip to main content
Former Springville resident to face charges of felony abuse of a corpse

gavel, crime teaser

A hearing to advise the nature of the charges filed against him is expected to be held in St. Clair County following the return of a former Springville resident now charged with felony abuse of a corpse in St. Clair County.

St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said a first court appearance for Marcus Spanevelo will likely be in St. Clair County District Court before Judge Alan Furr.