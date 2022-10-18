Former Springville resident to face charges of felony abuse of a corpse

A hearing to advise the nature of the charges filed against him is expected to be held in St. Clair County following the return of a former Springville resident now charged with felony abuse of a corpse in St. Clair County.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said a first court appearance for Marcus Spanevelo will likely be in St. Clair County District Court before Judge Alan Furr.
Spanevelo signed documents Friday to agree to be extradited to St. Clair County from the Santa Rosa County, Fla., Jail.
The charges are in connection with the April 2022 death of 37-year-old Florida resident Cassie Carli, whose body was found by investigators in a shallow grave in a Springville barn on property Spanevelo is alleged to have ties to.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said Tuesday his department has worked to assist with the Alabama Law Enforcement Enforcement Agency on details surrounding the cases.
“This is their case, we have provided assistance where we can,” Murray said Tuesday.
Spanevelo will be returned to St. Clair County by St. Clair County law enforcement, Murray said. Details of these arrangements are not commented on in advance due to security aspects, he said.
Spanevelo has not been charged for Carli's death, in any jurisdiction.
Spanevelo was first arrested in Maury County, Tenn., in April, a day after Carli's body was discovered in St. Clair County. The charges in Tennessee included tampering with evidence, destruction of evidence and giving false information to officers.
Abuse of a corpse is a Class C felony in Alabama. Spanevelo, 35, will face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Carli was missing for a week before her body was found in St. Clair County. She reportedly met with Spanevelo in Santa Rosa County, Fla., for a custody exchange with her four-year-old daughter with Spanevelo in a restaurant parking lot in Florida, according to deputies.
Spanevelo has been in the Santa Rosa County Jail since April 18.
Spanevelo's charges in Santa Rosa County in relation to Carli's disappearance and death were dropped last week. He was set to go to trial there this week on the two Florida charges, including tampering with evidence, a felony; and obstructing a criminal investigation, a misdemeanor.
“Currently, a massive investigation into Cassie Carli’s death is ongoing and Involves three states and their respective state agencies,” Harmon said. “These agencies continue to work tirelessly with each other for the common goal of justice. I appreciate the effort that the State Attorney’s Office in Florida and the Sheriff’s Office in Santa Rosa County, Fla. is investing into discovering who and what caused Cassie Carli’s death.
“While my office has no authority to dictate the criminal charges which the State of Florida may bring or the ability to influence the timing of how they travel through their court system, I appreciate the open and candid discussions that have taken place between the Office of the State Attorney in Florida and my office regarding this investigation. I will continue to lend them whatever assistance the law allows with the hope that the Carli family will have closure.”
Harmon added, "As a result of the hard work of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Santa Rosa County, Florida Sheriff’s Office, we have sufficient evidence and probable cause to bring the charges of abuse of Cassie Carli’s corpse in St. Clair County against Marcus Spanevelo.
“Once he is brought to the State of Alabama to face this charge, our court will address issues related to his right to counsel, bond and the conditions of bond since Class C felonies such as this are bondable offenses in Alabama. While the investigation into the cause and manor of Cassie Carli’s death are ongoing, this current charge does not limit any agency or state from pursuing additional charges at the appropriate time."
The district attorney said he is prevented by the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct from discussing matters involving current investigations and active cases other than the information that has been provided.
“Therefore, I will not be making further statements regarding this investigation unless additional charges are brought,” Harmon said.