Former school employee charged in obscene material case

A former Talladega County Schools employee has been arrested and charged in connection with possession of and soliciting the production of obscene material involving minors.

Brandon Patrick Brown, 41, of Childersburg, turned himself in Wednesday to Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and was held on a $100,000 bond. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Brown posted bond and was released about an hour and a half after being booked into the jail.