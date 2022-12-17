Former school employee charged in obscene material case

A former Talladega County Schools employee has been arrested and charged in connection with possession of and soliciting the production of obscene material involving minors.
Brandon Patrick Brown, 41, of Childersburg, turned himself in Wednesday to Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and was held on a $100,000 bond. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Brown posted bond and was released about an hour and a half after being booked into the jail.
Brown had been employed as a technology integration specialist at B. B. Comer High School. It was not immediately clear how long he had worked there, but he tendered his resignation in December 2021 and the County Board of Education accepted it in February. According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, there is no indication that Brown targeted any students that he may have encountered through his job, however.
Jones said the investigation into Brown began in August 2021, after the sheriff’s office received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving obscene material being uploaded to an address on Skyline Drive in Childersburg. A second tip in February alleged that more obscene material was being uploaded using a different platform and user account, but associated with the same address.
Jones said a warrant for possession and soliciting was obtained in August and signed by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. The second warrant was obtained in February.
Jones added that his department was particularly grateful for the assistance of the East Metro Area Crime Center in processing and sorting through all of the electronic evidence in the case.
Investigators are still working on identifying the minors depicted in the files Brown allegedly uploaded. Jones said they were mostly girls between the ages of 12 and 15.
Possession of obscene material involving minors under the age 17 is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Production of obscene material involving minors is a class A felony, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years in prison.