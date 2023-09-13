Former school counselor enters guilty plea in sex charges

A former St. Clair County school counselor will spend 18 months in Julia Tutwiler Prison for charges of engaging in sex acts with two students.
Jessi Herb, 40, was initially charged with the offenses in January while she was employed as a counselor for Ashville High School.
She was placed on administrative leave from the St. Clair County School System upon her arrest, and later on the day of her arrest, she resigned from the school system.
Herb’s guilty plea agreement entered before Circuit Judge Phil Seay Tuesday included one charge of each of two separate charges of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.
Following her arrest, Herb was indicted by a St. Clair County grand jury.
The indictment included three charges of a school employee engaging in a sex act, two charges of a school employee having sexual contact, one charge of soliciting a sex act with a student and two charges of distribution of obscene material at a school.
According to the Code of Alabama, a person commits the crime of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years if he or she is a school employee and engages in sexual contact with a student, regardless of whether the student is male or female. Consent is not a defense to a charge under this section.
The crime of a school employee having sexual contact with a student is a felony with punishment from a minimum of one year and one day in prison to 10 years in the state penitentiary. The maximum fine is $15.000.
Distributing or transmitting obscene material to a student by a school employee in Alabama is a Class A misdemeanor.
Herb’s plea agreement reduces the court’s sentence of a 10-year sentence for each of the two cases that would run concurrently.
Seay announced that Herb would serve a split sentence of three years, with 18 months to serve incarcerated and the remainder in a Community Corrections Program operated by the state.
This will be followed by a three-year probation period, Seay said.
Herb will also have to register as a convicted sex offender.
She is to report to Tutwiler to begin her sentence Sept. 18.