Former school counselor enters guilty plea in sex charges

Jessica Herb

A former St. Clair County school counselor will spend 18 months in Julia Tutwiler Prison for charges of engaging in sex acts with two students.

Jessi Herb, 40, was initially charged with the offenses in January while she was employed as a counselor for Ashville High School.