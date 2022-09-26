Former Presbyterian Home resident visits old haunt to promote her book

TALLADEGA — Author Tammy Mentzer Brown is promoting her third book, "Retrieving Love; The Subtleness of a Napkin," and made a particularly special stop Saturday morning.
Brown signed copies of her inspirational romance novel at the Presbyterian Home for Children, where she lived for about two and a half years in the late 1980s and early 1990s, at the end of her time in high school. It was a relatively brief period of her life, but one that transformed virtually every aspect.
“I ran away from home when I was 15,” she said. “I came from a background that was very impoverished, where I was abused and neglected. … When I first got here, I was struggling in school, and I was just basically waiting until I was of age and could go work at McDonald’s or something. … The people here did everything to turn me around. They taught me, they provided me with security and safety for the first time, they fed me and encouraged me.”
Residents of the Presbyterian Home attended Talladega High School back then, and she had nothing but praise for the people there as well.
“Kevin Cunningham, especially, and the other teachers at THS, and the ladies at the church all taught me that there were people out there rooting for me," she said. "My peers in school did that, too. I am where I am today because of the kindness of all those people.”
By halfway through the tenth grade, she said, she was starting to see some academic success, eventually graduating with an advanced diploma and going on to college.
“I learned that I could learn,” she said. “And then I became hungry.”
Sharon Moore was Brown’s first social worker when she arrived at the Presbyterian Home in 1987.
“She was a very sweet and caring young lady,” Moore said. “She was only 15 then. She got involved in school and clubs, and she eventually became a cheerleader. She was very smart.”
Moore and Brown stayed in touch when Brown went off to college. Moore helped support her in a pageant that she competed in at the time and brought her home for visits once per month or so. It was here that Brown met her husband Patrick, who was with her Saturday, and began making her way toward a literary career.
“I always loved to write,” she said. “When I was in college, I started speaking to churches on behalf of the Presbyterian Home. Teachers and others started coming up to me and telling me I needed to write down my story.”
That led to “A Teacher’s Prayer,” her autobiographical first book, which she said was written almost overnight and then took two years to edit.
Her second book, "Happenstance," is a young adult romance novel.
“I love teenagers,” she said. “I’ve never really been a baby person, but I love spending time with teenagers. I love comedy and I love romance. Some of it is cheesy, but it’s fun and it's all a part of the journey.”
"Retrieving Love" is described by Brown as being “an adult contemporary romance, dealing with themes of loss and grief.”
The story opens with Julie, the protagonist sitting on a beach shortly after the death of her husband. Each day is much the same as the one before, and she cannot fathom how she will ever be able to process the loss she has just suffered and move on with her life.
“I deal with some topics that are not necessarily popular in church,” she said. “I was always told not to question God, and I don’t want people to question his omnipotence or his power. But sometimes you need to have the conversation with God. We have doubts and we need that conversation. You need to learn the importance of that conversation.”
During the course of the book, Julie learns to have that conversation, and learns the importance of having close friends while gradually walking back into her life. And (spoiler alert), she finds new love after getting hit in the nose with a frisbee.
The napkins referred to in the subtitle are a recurring theme throughout the story, Brown added.
“The book is dedicated to a good friend of mine who passed away recently,” she said. “The people that were there with her at the end said there was a black bird in the window, and it flew off with her last breath. That was one of the little details that I wanted to include in the story. The napkins represent little kindnesses throughout the story, whether someone is helping to clean up spilled water in a restaurant or helping someone to dry their tears.
"When she meets her first husband, he was sneezing and dropped a napkin. She picked it up and handed it back to him. There are little things like that throughout the book. It’s always an act of love.”
Brown had lunch with staff and students at the home and provided some advice for aspiring writers in the latter group.
“I used to use a tape record, but always write down or record little ideas or memories you have and save them. You never know when you might need them to get past writer’s block,” she said.
But she wouldn’t have gotten to that point without those couple of years in Talladega.
“I’m always amazed at the kindness, the acts of mercy, the faith in God and the encouragement I got from the staff at the home, the teachers and the people at the church," she said. "I found out that I do matter, we’re all special, and I learned that by being built up by the people here, not in an arrogant way, but in a way that I could be confident in myself.”