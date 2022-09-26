 Skip to main content
Former Presbyterian Home resident visits old haunt to promote her book

Author

Presbyterian Home President and CEO Doug Marshall, author Tammy Mentzer Brown, director of transitional housing Sharon Moore, Talladega City Councilwoman Betty Spratlin and human resources director Stefani Burton.

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Author Tammy Mentzer Brown is promoting her third book, "Retrieving Love; The Subtleness of a Napkin," and made a particularly special stop Saturday morning.

Brown signed copies of her inspirational romance novel at the Presbyterian Home for Children, where she lived for about two and a half years in the late 1980s and early 1990s, at the end of her time in high school. It was a relatively brief period of her life, but one that transformed virtually every aspect.