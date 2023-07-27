Former Pell City leader a candidate for county office

James McGowan has officially announced he is seeking the candidacy of St. Clair County Commissioner in District 3 during next year’s election cycle.
McGowan is not new to the political arena as he was elected to the Pell City Council in 1984 and served 32 years.
McGowan has been a member of the Lions Club, Leadership Pell City, Library Board, Community Action Committee, Bridge Builders, Beautification Council, Executive Board Member of St. Clair County DHR and St. Vincent Health Foundation and Chamber of Commerce; he’s a past president of the Rotary Club of Pell City.
“My experience and broad knowledge of local government qualifies me to serve in this important position as District 3 Commissioner,” McGowan said. “Although I am campaigning for the District 3 position, I will be devoted to the welfare and well-being of all the citizens of St. Clair County. This county is one of the fastest-growing counties in the State of Alabama, and with your help, I would like to be a positive influence as we grow together.”
In other accomplishments, McGowan has:
— Served as Mayor Pro-Tem for 14 years and council president for 8 years;
— Graduated from the Certified Municipal Officials Training Program, and advanced certified municipal officer;
— Graduated of the Northeast Alabama Police Academy at Jacksonville State University and attended the Montgomery Police Academy;
— Served as chairman of the Police, Fire, Park & Recreation and Finance committees for the Pell City Council;
— Retired as a Telecommunications Instructor for the St. Clair County Board of Education at Eden Career Tech Center;
— Received certification in Vocational Education from Alabama A&M University and member of the United Teaching Profession;
— Received certification as a Cisco Networking & Computer instructor;
— Served as a co-adviser of the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America;
Currently, Mr. McGowan is employed with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department as a Judicial Officer.
McGowan is also a member of First Baptist Church South in Pell City where he serves as deacon, former musician, and youth Sunday School teacher.
His wife, Elsie Henderson McGowan, served 25 years as a teacher, assistant principal and migrant education director in the St. Clair County School System. She also served 16 years as the executive director of the St. Clair County Head Start Program and 8 years as the testing and orientation coordinator of the Adult Education Program at Jefferson State Community College from 2012- 2020.
The McGowans have two children, Kenneth Eugene McGowan, Correctional Officer Senior at the Community Work Release Center in Childersburg; and LaCindra McGowan, court referral officer of St. Clair County Community Corrections, Pell City. They have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.