Former Pell City leader a candidate for county office

James McGowan

James McGowan has officially announced he is seeking the candidacy of St. Clair County Commissioner in District 3 during next year’s election cycle. 

McGowan is not new to the political arena as he was elected to the Pell City Council in 1984 and served 32 years.