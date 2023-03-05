 Skip to main content
Former Miss Sylacauga receives Leaders in Diversity award

Cierra Johnson-Belser

 Submitted photo

SYLACAUGA — Former Miss Sylacauga, Cierra Johnson-Belser added another achievement to her list this past week when she was named a recipient of the Leaders in Diversity award by the Birmingham Business Journal for 2023. 

“I am happy the city of Birmingham is being inclusive for all because diversity drives economic growth,” Belser said. She said that she was honored to receive this award because there are a lot of great people in the state pushing for diversity and inclusion. 