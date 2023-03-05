Former Miss Sylacauga receives Leaders in Diversity award

SYLACAUGA — Former Miss Sylacauga, Cierra Johnson-Belser added another achievement to her list this past week when she was named a recipient of the Leaders in Diversity award by the Birmingham Business Journal for 2023.
“I am happy the city of Birmingham is being inclusive for all because diversity drives economic growth,” Belser said. She said that she was honored to receive this award because there are a lot of great people in the state pushing for diversity and inclusion.
The Leaders in Diversity award highlights individuals whose platform is creating diversity, equity and inclusion within the workplace. Each year people are nominated based on their passion for inclusion.
Johnson-Belser says she is a huge advocate for diversity. She currently works with Excelsior Staffing in Birmingham, which is a company that is made of 61 percent black professionals. Prior to this particular job, she was an advocate through a platform by the name of Teaching Tolerance.
“Always make opportunities for others and try to be inclusive on a personal and a professional level,” she said on advice for those that wanted to go into diversity, equity and inclusion as a profession. She said it is best to always “bring someone with you” in reference to showing diversity to others.
When it comes to diversity, Johnson-Belser believes that we all have opportunities to bring diversity to the table.
“It is up to each individual to make sure that happens,” she said.
In 2004, Johnson-Belser made history by being crowned as Sylacauga’s first African American Miss Sylacauga. She later went on to compete in the Miss Alabama pageant in 2004 and finished in the top ten.