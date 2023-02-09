 Skip to main content
Former Lincoln teacher charged with distribution of obscene material of a child

Owen Hardin Stallworth III

A former Lincoln High School teacher has been arrested on a charge of distribution of obscene material depicting a child in Jefferson County.

Owen Hardin Stallworth III, 27, was arrested at his home early Thursday morning and was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond at about 6:15 a.m., according to Homewood Police Sgt. John Carr. Stallworth posted bond and was released about five hours later.