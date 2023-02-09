Former Lincoln teacher charged with distribution of obscene material of a child

A former Lincoln High School teacher has been arrested on a charge of distribution of obscene material depicting a child in Jefferson County.
Owen Hardin Stallworth III, 27, was arrested at his home early Thursday morning and was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond at about 6:15 a.m., according to Homewood Police Sgt. John Carr. Stallworth posted bond and was released about five hours later.
Carr added that a joint investigation involving Homewood Police and the FBI was still ongoing, and he could not comment on the specific allegations against Stallworth or if any more charges might be forthcoming.
Griffin Hill, director of secondary education and public information officer for the Talladega County School System, issued a prepared statement Thursday, saying, “Earlier today, we were contacted by law enforcement in regards to Owen Stallworth, a teacher at Lincoln High School. Law enforcement informed us that Mr. Stallworth was arrested and charged with distribution of obscene material of a child. Mr. Stallworth is no longer employed with the Talladega County Schools.”
Stallworth appears to have been hired as a social studies teacher at Childersburg Middle School from July 2021 to May 2022, when the county board of education accepted his resignation.
He was rehired, as a business teacher at Lincoln High School, in June 2022. According to the county schools website, he was still in that position until he was terminated on his arrest.
In addition to Homewood Police and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Hoover Police are also involved in the investigation.
According to court documents, Stallworth was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Shelby County in 2020, but completed the court-ordered program that allowed him to avoid prosecution.
Distribution of child pornography is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.