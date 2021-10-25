Former Lincoln officer who was convicted of murder is up for parole

A former Lincoln police officer who was convicted of murder in 2005 is up for parole Tuesday.
Kenneth Lynn Pollard Jr., 53, and his partner, former Sgt. Kevin Wade Jung, were charged with the beating death of Wayne Earl Ellis of West Monroe, La., in June 2003. Ellis left his home in West Monroe, La., the day before he died to help his brother repair his home in Nashville. In Vicksburg, Miss., he picked up a hitch-hiker named Wayne Whitely, who was heading to Massachusetts. The two men stopped in Meridian, Miss., and each bought a pint of whiskey. Whitely testified that Ellis spilled his pint, so he gave him the rest of his, then went to sleep.
When he woke up, Ellis had missed the exit for I-65 in Birmingham and arrived at the Texaco-Burger King in Lincoln around 1 a.m. Ellis got into a verbal altercation with a group of teenagers, then gunned the engine at them once he got back in the truck. Someone called police, and Pollard and Jung responded.
According to Whitely, Ellis used some profanity and refused a breathalyzer test. At this point, he said, Pollard pulled Ellis out of the truck, slammed his body into the side of it and, when he staggered backward, hit him in the head with a flashlight.
After Ellis went to all fours, the other officer, who Whitely could not identify, kicked Ellis in the stomach hard enough to flip him over onto his back. Whitely said he looked away at this point but could hear the beating continue for what he described as several minutes.
During his trial in 2005, Pollard testified that he was attempting to put handcuffs on Ellis when the victim jumped out of the truck, arced up into the and came crashing into the parking lot on his head.
Pollard was convicted by a jury and was sentenced to 22 years in prison by former Circuit Judge Julian King. He is currently housed at Limestone Correctional Facility.
Jung was tried twice, by separate juries in 2009. The first trial ended in a mistrial, but after the second trial he too was convicted of murder and sentenced to 22 years by former Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth. He is currently housed in Bibb County Correctional Facility, and will be eligible for parole in 2024.