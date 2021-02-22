Former Lincoln mayor joins Presbyterian Home for Children staff

Former Lincoln Mayor Claude “Bud” Kitchin, has been named assistant to the president and director of operations for the Presbyterian Home for Children, according to a news release issued Monday.
Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall characterized Kitchin as “an experienced executive, retailer and non-profit consultant,” in addition to his political experience, which also includes time on the Lincoln City Council.
“Bud’s extensive leadership experience and vast network across Alabama in the corporate world, government, non-profit sectors and East Central Alabama communities will be invaluable to our efforts to grow our ministry to at-risk children and families on and off our campus,” Marshall said. “Bud is a highly qualified executive with more than 33 years of management and consulting service in the private and public sectors, with deep and proven experience in retail operations. He has shown a talent for identifying and resolving problems and developing a culture that recognizes employees and celebrates team victories.”
Added Kitchin: “I am excited to join the Presbyterian Home for Children, now in its 153rd year of ministry. This position gives me the opportunity to fully use my experiences in the private and public sectors to serve some of the most vulnerable individuals in our society, at risk and homeless children and families.”
The position of assistant to the president/director of operations is a new one, and Kitchin is the first to hold it, Marshall said.
Kitchin will be responsible for “property and land management, facilities and maintenance, information technology and the Union Village Supportive Housing program, in partnership with the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind. (He also) will provide high-level development support to the president and development director Jonathan Ahern, bringing the Home’s message to those who would support its mission.”
He will also be charged with taking the PHFC’s thrift store “to another level by increasing public awareness of the store in east central Alabama and launching new online store called New Purpose Resale Boutique,” which will be open for business March 1 at www.newpurposeslaeboutique.com.
Ktichin’s addition to the Presbyterian Home leadership is not the only recent change. According to the same release, the Presbyterian Home has also “entered into a partnership with (AIDB’s) E.H. Gentry,,,where adult students who are deaf, blind, deafblind or have other disabilities can learn job skills in the Home’s retail operation.”
In addition, Jeremy Hardy, a veteran of the PHFC’s leadership team, will become director of cottage industries and volunteer programs, reporting directly to Kitchin.
“In this new role, Hardy will focus on growing the PHFC’s thrift store and exploring opportunities with AIDB Regional Centers to expand temporary supportive housing programs for adults who are deaf, blind and deafblind around the state with existing partner Shocco Springs Baptist Retreat Center, church groups from across the state and beyond and business and civic clubs in east central Alabama,” Marshall said.