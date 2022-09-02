 Skip to main content
Former Lincoln coach honored during organ donor memorial service

Chance Byrd

Lincoln's Chance Byrd

 submitted

A former Lincoln High School football coach was honored last weekend at a memorial service for organ donors. 

LHS math teacher and coach Chance Byrd, who died last year, was honored last Saturday as part of a memorial service put on by Legacy of Hope, the organization that facilitates organ donations in Alabama. 

