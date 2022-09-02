Former Lincoln coach honored during organ donor memorial service

A former Lincoln High School football coach was honored last weekend at a memorial service for organ donors.
LHS math teacher and coach Chance Byrd, who died last year, was honored last Saturday as part of a memorial service put on by Legacy of Hope, the organization that facilitates organ donations in Alabama.
Debbie Byrd, the coach’s mother, said the event was a memorial tribute to people in Alabama who gave organs in the past year.
Legacy of Hope Director of Education Ann Rayburn said the organization hosts the memorials twice a year as a way for families of organ donors to come together and give tribute to their loved ones. She said each family writes a tribute for their family member, which is read out during the program.
“I enjoy that part of it, because you have a better understanding of people that are saving the lives of strangers,” Rayburn said.
Debbie said Chance had chosen to be an organ donor before his death out of a desire to help people.
“He had always wanted to do this, and we had talked about it a couple times,” she said. “I can remember telling him, 'No baby, I don't think I could sign off on that. I am not sure I could do that.’ He kept stressing to me, ‘Yes, if it ever happens, I want to help people.’”
The coach was a 2014 graduate of Lincoln and a four-sport letterman. He quarterbacked for the Golden Bears on the gridiron and pitched on the baseball diamond. After graduation, he played football at Lawrence University in Wisconsin before finishing his time as a player at Huntingdon College.
Debbie said Chance’s experience as an athlete led him to be what someone at the hospital described as a “dream donor.”
“Because he was in peak physical condition, he was able to donate five organs and a lot of bone marrow,” she said.
Debbie said she was told her son's bone marrow donation would help countless people, but it also helped five people through organ donation.
She said she and the rest of Chance’s family found the memorial bitter sweet.
“It was very bitter sweet, being at the memorial ” Debbie said. “You are so proud of what he was able to accomplish. My miracle became five other peoples’ miracles. So that was really special.”
She said the family had the opportunity to meet one of the recipients of Chance’s donation.
“It's just so Chance,” Debbie said. “That the last thing he did, his last act on Earth, was to give other people life or a second chance.”
She said helping people get through life was one of the reasons he chose to teach and coach.
Debbie said Chance always wanted to play college football, but wanted to use his time in college to get an education degree and return to his alma mater.
“He had so many really good teachers and coaches that made such a huge impact in his life,” she said.”He wanted to do the same thing and pay it forward.”
Debbie said the memorial service was not the only way Chance had been honored. She said the Lincoln community has done alot to honor their departed coach. Debbie said Lincoln resident Donnie Sims even set up the Coach Chance Byrd Memorial Fund in his honor.
She said the fund gave two $5,000 scholarships to Lincoln students, Nichole Cunningham and Jack Poarch last year.
