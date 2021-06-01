Former county tax appraiser finds out that if you deal meth and get caught, you go to prison

A former Talladega County tax appraiser was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison last week after being convicted of possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Anthony Lamon Frazier, 39, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after getting out of prison. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze.
“In October 2019, Frazier delivered almost two pounds of methamphetamine to an individual and used his Talladega County government work truck to distribute the narcotics,” according to a news release from Prim Escalona, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.
The individual Frazer delivered the methamphetamine to was an undercover officer with the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Following his arrest, Frazer was indicted and then moved for a speedy trial, which was granted in December 2020.
It was not immediately clear how long Frazier had been working for the county, although he was terminated immediately following his arrest, according to information released at the time.
“Today’s sentence sends a message to those dealing methamphetamine in our communities — you will get caught, and you will spend time in a federal prison," Escalona was quoted as saying in a news release. "I commend our law enforcement partners for their tireless work to eliminate methamphetamine distribution across the northern district of Alabama.”
Frazer’s case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French as well as the task force.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Blake Milner and Allison Garnett prosecuted the case.