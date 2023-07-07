 Skip to main content
Former airman recalls hazardous mission of 1961

Earl Smith of Lincoln points out the photo taken of him during his Air Force service in the late 1950s and early 1960s. He didn’t know the tense mission he would end up on Jan. 23, 1961, with the fate of millions of people at his hands. He has now released a book that tells the story of that day.

 Laura Nation / The Daily Home

Airman First Class Earl Smith thought it would be an exciting change, and an opportunity to move ahead in the ranks of the U.S. Air Force, and learn something new. 

Smith thought the job would even be fun, and it included hazard duty pay.