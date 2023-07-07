Former airman recalls hazardous mission of 1961

Airman First Class Earl Smith thought it would be an exciting change, and an opportunity to move ahead in the ranks of the U.S. Air Force, and learn something new.
Smith thought the job would even be fun, and it included hazard duty pay.
So, Smith grabbed the opportunity to go to Explosive Device Disposal training just outside Washington, D.C., a young fellow of 24 from Moulton, Ala., looking for his future in life, as well as within the U.S. Air Force.
And once in the first five months of the intensive training for the job of dismantling and securing nuclear weapons, Smith felt learning the processes that ended up saving millions of lives really wasn’t that hard to do.
Not while in training, anyway, Smith felt. He felt confident in his training and in his ability to handle the tough situations that could come his way. He felt he had learned every vital detail of handling deadly nuclear explosives.
That was good confidence to have, because his greatest test was yet to come — just after midnight on Jan. 24, 1961.
Smith, who now lives in Lincoln, and three other trained airmen had been sent to Goldsboro, N.C. where they served on a rotation duty, taking turns to be ready to respond should there be an emergency involving bombs.
Though a single wrong move could set off a nuclear explosion, and deadly gasses would spread over thousands of acres of U.S. lands, Smith wasn’t frightened of the work, he said.
Again, good confidence.
As he recalls it, on that fateful date the call came in with the alert of a B-52 flying over the area with fuel leaks in the bomb bay area of the huge craft.
“I knew it was serious, of course, there could be sparks, anything like that, and there were eight crew members on board,” he said.
Smith was 10 minutes from the base, Seymour Johnson AFB , and when he arrived on base, he still didn’t know if the bomber had crashed or what the situation could have escalated to.
A helicopter was waiting for him, and a general quickly told him that the craft had indeed gone down, taking two loaded nuclear weapons with it.
Along with the crew.
Smith soon spotted parachutes from aboard the chopper, still not knowing the fate of the men attached to them.
As he approached the site, he was instructed not to touch the bombs when he got on the ground, and he had to turn to the general giving instructions and say, “No, sir, that’s not how it goes.”
He’d been trained to know that time was a critical factor.
Smith then went right to the site of the first bomb he saw, and he knew it was armed and functioning, even after the crash.
He had spotted the one weapon, but knew there was yet another, and somewhere likely nearby.
For a few seconds, possibly minutes, Smith said he thought he was feeling radioactive effects from the material in the weapons.
“I thought this was the end of the road for me,” he said.
And if this were true, it would mean the same end for countless others, he knew.
Each of the bombs was 250 times stronger than what had been dropped over Nagasaki, Smith said.
Three more specialists arrived to assist with disarming the first bomb safely, and the men on the ground immediately began their scramble to locate the second.
As the time ticked away on the mission, the second device was located and Smith said he started digging with his hands to reach the bomb.
“I pulled up the uranium ball, and handed it off,” he said.
In the end, the bombs were disabled and secured.
Five airmen survived the crash, parachuting from the doomed B-52.
The crews working to secure the situation were told not to discuss the detail they had been called to for many years after the incident, and essentially to say, that they didn’t know details, Smith said.
The incident has since been declassified, in 2013, and Smith and others involved in the search and rescue can relate the stories they lived during that night and the ensuing days of continued recovery efforts.
One piece of the uranium from the wreckage was not found, he said, “There was no way of locating it in those days.”
Smith, now 85, has received commendations for his work on the incident, receiving a hero’s welcome back to the base in Goldsboro where he shared the story with local media, along with school and civic groups.
He’s the recipient of an American Flag that’s been flown over the U.S. Capitol from former Sen. Richard Shelby, and more recently, the honor of becoming the May, 2023 military honoree receiving recognition from Alabama’s U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville.
What’s more, Smith has released a book that records his memories from the incident, along with background on his childhood years and family while growing up in Alabama.
It’s titled “Earl ‘Buster’ Smith American Hero (Facing the H-Bomb),” and takes readers through the tense times that could have changed the lives for so many in America.
Since leaving the Air Force, Smith has been involved in a variety of career fields, including the Nashville music scene where he became the first to sign Randy Travis’s first big hit, “On One Hand;” doing television and radio advertising, including working with the late “Country Boy Eddie” and many other endeavors such as construction.
He now owns and operates the Race Fever Campground on Speedway Boulevard in Lincoln, and says he enjoys a great group of race regulars who stay on his property.
He also makes time to continue his love of music, and these days, it’s likely to find Smith himself at the microphone of a local karaoke club singing his heart out to some of his favorite tunes.
He’s called the Lincoln area “home” for about 24 years, and Smith says if he has his way, it’s exactly where he plans to stay.